Supernatural boss on what's next with Jack's soul, God's 'temper tantrum'

Jack's soul is back. But that's only the beginning.

When we last saw Supernatural, Billie delivered Jack back to Sam, Dean, and Castiel, with a to-do list of what he'd need to complete in order to face God. One item on that list resulted in him retrieving his soul. "It impacts his relationship with the guys, because for the first time, Dean really understands where he's coming from," co-showrunner Andrew Dabb says of the development. "And then as we'll find out, him having his soul back is a prerequisite for, let's just call it things to come."

And they're going to need Jack at full power if he's going to take on the big (bad) man upstairs. After all, God was last seen eliminating entire worlds. "You look at it as this kid whose built these Lego sculptures or sandcastles and now he's running around kicking them all down," Dabb says. "I think this would qualify as a temper tantrum. I think the question is: Where does this God temper tantrum end and is anything left standing by the time it does?"

It's all building to final confrontation between God and the Winchesters, though Dabb says not to expect a "world-shattering, God-punching-down-mountains type of fight." Referencing "Swan Song," the series' season 5 finale, Dabb says it more so falls into the category of an "incredibly emotional confrontation."

Supernatural returns Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.