Here's every photo from Supernatural season 15

By Samantha Highfill
October 16, 2019 at 02:47 PM EDT

1 of 31

"The Rupture" (Season 15, Episode 3)

2 of 31

"The Rupture" (Season 15, Episode 3)

3 of 31

"The Rupture" (Season 15, Episode 3)

4 of 31

"The Rupture" (Season 15, Episode 3)

5 of 31

"The Rupture" (Season 15, Episode 3)

6 of 31

"The Rupture" (Season 15, Episode 3)

7 of 31

"The Rupture" (Season 15, Episode 3)

8 of 31

"The Rupture" (Season 15, Episode 3)

9 of 31

"The Rupture" (Season 15, Episode 3)

10 of 31

"The Rupture" (Season 15, Episode 3)

11 of 31

"The Rupture" (Season 15, Episode 3)

12 of 31

"The Rupture" (Season 15, Episode 3)

13 of 31

"The Rupture" (Season 15, Episode 3)

14 of 31

"The Rupture" (Season 15, Episode 3)

15 of 31

"Raising Hell" (Season 15, Episode 2)

Colin Bentley/The CW
16 of 31

"Raising Hell" (Season 15, Episode 2)

Colin Bentley/The CW
17 of 31

"Raising Hell" (Season 15, Episode 2)

Colin Bentley/The CW
18 of 31

"Raising Hell" (Season 15, Episode 2)

Colin Bentley/The CW
19 of 31

"Raising Hell" (Season 15, Episode 2)

Colin Bentley/The CW
20 of 31

"Back and to the Future" (Season 15, Episode 1)

Dean Buscher/The CW
21 of 31

"Back and to the Future" (Season 15, Episode 1)

Dean Buscher/The CW
22 of 31

"Back and to the Future" (Season 15, Episode 1)

Dean Buscher/The CW
23 of 31

"Back and to the Future" (Season 15, Episode 1)

Shane Harvey/The CW
24 of 31

"Back and to the Future" (Season 15, Episode 1)

Dean Buscher/The CW
25 of 31

"Back and to the Future" (Season 15, Episode 1)

Shane Harvey/The CW
26 of 31

"Back and to the Future" (Season 15, Episode 1)

Shane Harvey/The CW
27 of 31

"Back and to the Future" (Season 15, Episode 1)

Shane Harvey/The CW
28 of 31

"Back and to the Future" (Season 15, Episode 1)

Shane Harvey/The CW
29 of 31

"Back and to the Future" (Season 15, Episode 1)

Dean Buscher/The CW
30 of 31

"Back and to the Future" (Season 15, Episode 1)

Shane Harvey/The CW
