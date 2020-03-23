Supernatural boss announces this week's episode will be the last 'for a while'

The Winchesters have met their match in the coronavirus pandemic.

After Supernatural paused filming on its final season with only two episodes to go, co-showrunner Andrew Dabb has announced that Monday's hour — which sees the return of Ruby and Jo — will be the last episode to air "for a while." (The episode is technically No. 13 in a season that will contain 20 episodes when all is said and done.)

As Dabb explained on Twitter, "We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can't be finished. However, have some special treats coming along the way-- to help us all get through this."

However, for those fans worried that this could mean an abrupt end to the series, Dabb added, "And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It's not a matter of 'if', it's a matter of 'when.'"

