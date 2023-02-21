Did you really think Rowena would stay away?

EW can exclusively reveal that Ruth Connell is set to reprise her role as the wickedly wonderful Rowena on the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters.

As Supernatural fans know, Connell first joined the long-running fantasy series in its 10th season, when Rowena made her debut as none other than Crowley's (Mark Sheppard) mother. The very powerful witch eventually became yet another ally of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester. She was such a good ally, in fact, that she sacrificed herself in the series' final season to try to help the brothers save the world.

But that wasn't the last fans saw of Rowena: She shocked viewers when she showed back up later in season 15 as it was revealed that she had, naturally, taken control of Hell. (Even death couldn't stop her from running things.)

Ruth Connell on 'The Winchesters' Ruth Connell on 'The Winchesters' | Credit: Eliot Brasseaux/Warner Bros. Entertainment

Now, with The Winchesters taking place before the time of Supernatural, it's possible we'll be seeing Rowena in the past. But then again, you never quite know what you're going to get on a Supernatural show. Her character description reads: "A natural-born witch with immense power, Rowena has been outwitting all who wish her ill since the 17th century — even death itself. Be it magic, vengeance, or a fine vintage wine, Rowena always gets what she wants — and no friend or foe can stand in her way."

Let's just hope she likes Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger) and their team of hunters.

Connell is set to guest-star on episode 12 of The Winchesters, which will serve as the first season's penultimate hour, airing Feb. 28. Connell is the latest Supernatural alum to appear on the prequel series, which previously saw the return of Richard Speight Jr. as Loki and a brief cameo from Rob Benedict (who might have been Chuck?). And, of course, there's also that big Dean mystery.

The Winchesters airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

