CW announces Supernatural return in October, series finale set for November

It's almost time to say goodbye to Supernatural, for real this time.

On Monday, the CW announced that the series, which was originally supposed to end in May before production was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, will return for its final seven episodes on Thursday, Oct. 8. That means that the series finale will air on Thursday, Nov. 19. Furthermore, the network revealed that the finale will begin at 9 p.m. following an hour-long "finale special" titled Supernatural: The Long Road Home.

Additionally, the CW announced dates for the season 2 premiere of Pandora, the broadcast debut of Swamp Thing, the season 3 premiere of The Outpost, and more.

Check out the network's full fall schedule below:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Encore Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night One)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

8:00-10:00PM IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (Night Two)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

8:00-9:00PM PANDORA (Season Two Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:30PM SWAMP THING (Broadcast Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00PM DEVILS (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM CORONER (Season Two Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Season Return)

9:00-10:00PM THE OUTPOST (Season Three Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

8:00-9:00PM SWAMP THING (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00PM TELL ME A STORY (Season Two Broadcast Premiere)

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

8:00-9:00PM SUPERNATURAL: THE LONG ROAD HOME (Finale Special)

9:00-10:00PM SUPERNATURAL (Series Finale)

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and