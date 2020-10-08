How well do you know Supernatural? Prove it with this quiz

As Supernatural's Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) have proven for the past 15 seasons, not everyone can be a hunter. The job requires not only physical prowess but a sharp mind because there are tons of rules to memorize: What are ghosts vulnerable to? Which sigil will blast an angel out of your home? What kind of knife kills an Okami? How do you exorcise a demon? It's a lot.

That being said, if you're part of the #SPNFamily and have stuck with the CW drama after all these years, you've probably picked up a thing or two about not only hunting monsters but the entire show itself. Now it's time to assess how much you've learned.

In anticipation of Supernatural's final seven episodes (the show returns tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT), EW's Men of Letters put together this quiz that will both test your knowledge of the show and take you on a trip down memory lane as the boys drive toward the finish line. Check out the quiz below — and carry on, wayward sons!

