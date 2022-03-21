Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger have been tapped to play the lead roles in the CW pilot.

Supernatural prequel The Winchesters casts Sam and Dean's parents

The Supernatural prequel The Winchesters has found its leads.

The CW announced Monday that Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger have been cast as Mary Campbell and John Winchester, the parents of demon-hunting brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles).

Mary is described as a 19-year-old who has been "fighting the forces of darkness" since she was a child, while John is a "selfless and clearheaded" Vietnam veteran. When a personal tragedy leads Mary to consider quitting the family business, John's arrival — coupled with her father's disappearance — leads her to take on a new mission.

Meg Donnelly, Supernatural Meg Donnelly; Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki on 'Supernatural' | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic; Colin Bentley/The CW

Told from the perspective of Ackles' Dean Winchester, The Winchesters is billed as "the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith played John and Mary on Supernatural.

Donnelly is an actress, producer, singer, dancer, and mental health advocate who is best known for her work on ABC's American Housewife, the Disney Channel's Zombie films, and High School Musical: The Series: The Musical on Disney+. Rodger's previous screen credits include the films Not Alone, Murder RX, and Terra Beach.

