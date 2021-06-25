Jensen and Danneel Ackles are developing a Supernatural prequel about Sam and Dean's parents

The story of the Winchesters may not be over.

EW has confirmed that the CW is developing a Supernatural prequel series about Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) parents titled The Winchesters - and Ackles is involved.

Executive-produced by Ackles and his wife and producing partner, Danneel Ackles, the potential series would explore how John and Mary - who were played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith on Supernatural - met and "put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world." On top of producing, Jensen would return as Dean to narrate the show, which is told from his perspective.

"After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn't over. Because like we say in the show, 'nothing ever really ends, does it?'" Jensen Ackles said in a statement obtained EW. "When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

Lebanon Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Samantha Smith, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan on 'Supernatural' | Credit: Dean Buscher/The CW

The project has a script development deal and will be written and executive-produced by former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson. If The Winchesters moves forward, it would be the network's first successful attempt at franchising the iconic series after two failed spin-offs, Supernatural: Bloodlines and Wayward Sisters.

Supernatural wrapped its 15-season run in November. Created by Eric Kripke, the show followed Sam and Dean Winchester as they drove around the country fighting all kinds of things that went bump in the night - from wendigos to vengeful spirits. The show's scope expanded as the brothers found themselves embroiled in a battle between the forces of heaven and hell. In the series finale, both Sam and Dean wound up in heaven.

