Supernatural's Jensen Ackles is heading to The Boys in season 3

On Monday, Ackles took to Instagram to announce that once he finishes filming his final two episodes as Dean Winchester, he's going to suit up on season 3 of Amazon's The Boys as Soldier Boy, the original superhero. After Soldier Boy fought in World War II, he became the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades. The gig will reunite Ackles with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, who's the showrunner on the Amazon series.

"When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment," Kripke said in a statement. "I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys."