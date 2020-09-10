Jensen Ackles shares photos from final day on Supernatural set: 'There just aren't words'
And now the older brother has weighed in.
With Thursday marking the final day of shooting for Supernatural, cast members past and present turned to social media to celebrate 15 seasons of Sam and Dean Winchester saving people and hunting things. Earlier today, the fandom got the hashtag #ThankYouSupernatural trending, followed by Jared Padalecki posting a selfie on his way to set for the last time.
Now Jensen Ackles has shared a few of photos from the "final days" of shooting, including today. His caption reads, "Woke up at 6am this morning. That alarm went off with a heavy tone. Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever. To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported...you will never understand my great appreciation for you. 'Thank you' doesn't cover it. There just aren't words. I'm so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever. What a ride it has been. And what a run. #spnfamilyforever here are a few shots from our final days...including today. I'll try and send more later, but in true SPN form...we are in the middle of 'nowhere' and have zero service. Go figure. Stay tuned."
See his post below:
