Supernatural stars talk series ending, importance of voting with Cory Booker and MJ Hegar

Team Free Will believes in fighting for good, and the same can be said of Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins.

On Tuesday, Collins, Ackles, and Padalecki released a Zoom conversation they participated in with senator Cory Booker and Texas senatorial candidate MJ Hegar to discuss everything from the Supernatural series finale to the importance of voting. Booker and Hegar are both members of the #SPNFamily — Booker reveals in the video that he's watched the series all the way through twice — and talked to the actors about what they're experiencing with the world right now and how everyone can work to implement the same values as the Winchesters in real life.

Throughout the video, all five individuals shared experiences they've had during the pandemic and their thoughts on why voting is so crucial. But Booker doesn't let the actors get away without discussing the show's future, asking Ackles about what the series finale holds. "Episode 19 feels kind of like the season finale for 15, and episode 20 feels like the series finale," Ackles said from his Vancouver apartment. (Both he and Padalecki are in the midst of their 14-day quarantine before they can resume filming the series after pausing production back in March.)

Ackles did, however, reveal one bit of information about the finale: "There have been some adjustments made from the scripts that we were going to shoot in March to the scripts that we're shooting now. We've had to accommodate a pandemic."

For more on the show and what you can do to make a difference in these unprecedented times, watch the video in full above.

