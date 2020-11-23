Supernatural's Jensen Ackles reveals the piece of Dean he's bringing to The Boys

As hard as it is to believe, Jensen Ackles has taken off Dean Winchester's boots for the last time. Following the filming of the Supernatural series finale, Ackles talked about what an emotional moment it was for him to remove the boots he'd worn for 15 years of saving people, hunting things. But with Ackles next project already lined up, he might not miss those boots for long.

Back in August, it was revealed that Ackles' first post-Supernatural project would be joining season 3 of The Boys, which is the latest project from Supernatural creator Eric Kripke. Ackles is set to play Soldier Boy, the original superhero, and he has a little something in common with Dean Winchester.

"I somehow managed to end with the same kind of boots for Soldier Boy that I wore as Dean Winchester," Ackles tells EW. "Different color but same boot."

The decision came about during one of Ackles' many costume fittings. "They had given me a variety [of boots]," Ackles says. But when he spotted the Winchester-approved footwear, he knew he had to choose them.

For the full story, watch the video above.

