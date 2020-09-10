Supernatural's Jared Padalecki shares selfie from his 'last day with Sam Winchester'
Sam Winchester is about to come to life for the last time.
Jared Padalecki posted on social media while on his way to the Supernatural set for the final day of filming the series finale. "I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural," he wrote. "My last day with #SamWinchester. Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there's still a bit of time left on the clock. Thank y'all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that's been headed our way, in these final hours. It's definitely been felt. I'll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo."
The love and support he's mentioning is in no doubt a reference to the #ThankYouSupernatural hashtag that the show's fandom got trending earlier today. Additionally, members of the show's cast and crew — past and present — have been sharing memories and messages on social media all day.
See Padalecki's full post below:
Related content:
Comments