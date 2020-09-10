Jared Padalecki posted on social media while on his way to the Supernatural set for the final day of filming the series finale. "I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural," he wrote. "My last day with #SamWinchester. Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there's still a bit of time left on the clock. Thank y'all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that's been headed our way, in these final hours. It's definitely been felt. I'll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo."