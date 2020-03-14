Supernatural halts production on final season due to coronavirus

Supernatural type TV Show network The CW Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Supernatural is putting the brakes on its final season. With only two episodes left to film, the series is the latest show to halt production due to coronavirus safety.

The news comes after Warner Bros. Television released the following statement on the coronavirus situation:

"With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, Warner Bros. Television Group is halting production on some of our 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based."

It wasn't immediately clear whether Supernatural was one of the shows that would be put on hold, but now, sources have confirmed that the Winchester Brothers have joined the likes of The Flash, Riverdale, and many others.

