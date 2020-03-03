Supernatural is adding a few more familiar faces to its final season.

EW can exclusively reveal that Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles are both returning to the series in an upcoming episode. Padalecki will reprise her role as Ruby, the demon who introduced Sam to drinking demon blood, slept with him, and then ultimately, betrayed him. Padalecki, who took over the role in season 4 following Katie Cassidy's run on the show, last appeared as Ruby in the season 4 finale, "Lucifer Rising," which ended with Sam and Dean killing her. She later returned to the show in season 6's "The French Mistake" when she played a fictionalized version of herself.

Image zoom Sergei Bachlakov/The CW; Dean Buscher/The CW

But this time, Padalecki is going back to her demon roots, and she's got a new angel to meet, because Ackles will also guest-star in the episode. Ackles' Jo, who was introduced in season 13 and last seen in season 14, will come face-to-face with Ruby in the upcoming hour. As the episode description puts it, "A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to Jo’s (guest star Danneel Ackles) door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby (guest star Genevieve Padalecki). Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) asks Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest."

The episode, titled "Destiny's Child," airs March 23, following the show's move to Mondays, which begins on Monday, March 16.

