Supernatural cast, crew mark the series' final day of filming

Although, as Chuck once put it, nothing ever really ends, Thursday does mark the final day of shooting on Supernatural. When all is said and done, Sam and Dean Winchester's stories will end — at least for now — after 15 seasons and 327 episodes of angels, demons, and sibling antics.

The series was originally supposed to finish filming back in April before production was paused in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, series leads Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles were finally able to return to the Vancouver set with only the final two episodes left to film. The stars began filming the series finale on Friday, Aug. 28, at which point both took to social media to mark the occasion.

Now, on the last day of filming, the Supernatural family has gotten the hashtag #ThankYouSupernatural trending, as many members of the guest cast, writers, and producers have started sharing messages to mark the day.

See some of those messages below: