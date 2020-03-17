Supernatural fans buy billboards in Canada to thank cast and crew

Supernatural type TV Show network The CW

The #SPNFamily has a message for the cast and crew of Supernatural: Thank you.

As the long-running series gets closer and closer to its end date — the 12th episode of its 15th and final season aired on Monday — fans of the show came together to purchase two billboards in Canada, where the show films. The billboards read, "Thank you Supernatural cast & crew for 15 wonderful seasons," accompanied by "thank you" in different languages to represent the worldwide Supernatural fandom.

Image zoom Colin Bentley/The CW

The beloved CW series was set to wrap its final season on May 18, though it's unclear how the coronavirus pandemic will affect the finale date at this point. Last week, production on the series was halted before they could film the final two episodes. So although not every member of the cast and crew is currently in Canada, it's safe to say that the impact will be felt far and wide.

Supernatural airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

