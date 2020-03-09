EW celebrates end of Supernatural with updated special collector's edition

Supernatural type TV Show network The CW Where to watch Close Streaming Options

After 15 seasons, Supernatural, the story of Sam and Dean Winchester's seemingly endless fight to save the world, is nearing its end. And to celebrate the show's legacy, EW is releasing an updated version of Entertainment Weekly: The Ultimate Guide to Supernatural, a special issue filled with 96 pages of all things Supernatural. (As Misha Collins put it, it's kind of like a yearbook.)

EW originally released the special collector's edition in 2017, and now, it's been updated with new photos and stories about the CW series that launched an international fandom. From interviews with Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins, to stories about saying goodbye, the issue celebrates the beloved series with fun features including a ranking of its most creative hours and a map that tracks Sam and Dean's road trip across the United States.

Image zoom SUPERNATURAL 300th Episode Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Jensen Ackles photographed on the Supernatural set in Vancouver, Canada by Eric Ogden on January 10th, 2019. Eric Ogden for EW

The issue, which is on newsstands now and available at Amazon, will be available for three months.

