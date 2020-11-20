Supernatural by the numbers: Every death, monster, and piece of pie

If you're a Supernatural fan who has ever thought, "Dean talks about pie a lot but I wonder how many episodes actually feature pie?" Or, "How many times have they said the family motto in 15 seasons?" We've got you covered.

In the months leading up to the Supernatural series finale, EW revisited every episode of the long-running series to keep track of everything from the towns in which Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) worked the most cases to every single time they've died, and all the pieces of pie in between. The series finale then added to each of those lists as the episode included a number of the show's signatures.