Supernatural cast and creator pay tribute to late actress Nicki Aycox

The Supernatural family is remembering one of its own.

Series creator Eric Kripke and several cast members have been paying their respects to the late actress Nicki Aycox, who originated the role of Meg Masters on the long-running CW show and died last week at 47.

"Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away," Kripke tweeted Sunday. "Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like 'lackluster' legendary."

Nicki Aycox on 'Supernatural' Nicki Aycox on 'Supernatural'

Aycox first appeared on Supernatural in season 1, and quickly became a fan favorite as the demon — or at least its first human vessel — Meg. The character stuck around on the fantasy drama for years to come, with Rachel Miner taking up the role after Aycox, although Aycox would return for an episode in season 4.

"Sending love and light to Nicki's family and to all who knew and loved her," Miner tweeted. "She was always putting good out into the world."

Jim Beaver, who played veteran monster hunter Bobby Singer, recalled that Aycox was part of his first Supernatural episode and added, "She was a terrific actress and a delightful colleague."

Read more tributes from the Supernatural cast and crew below.

