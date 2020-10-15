Supernatural boss previews Amara's return

Supernatural type TV Show network The CW Where to watch Close Streaming Options

God has a sister. That was one of Supernatural's greatest twists when the series introduced Amara, otherwise known as the Darkness. She was the dark to God's light, and for much of her existence, Chuck kept her locked away. So when she broke free, fans expected a major sibling showdown. Instead, the brother-sister duo ended season 11 amiably. And since then, Amara spends most of her days in Reno.

But when your brother becomes the Big Bad you once were, it's hard to stay out of things. After all, as Dean has said multiple times this season, if God and Amara balance out the universe, you can't kill one without killing the other. "She will find herself pulled back in, just kind of inevitably," co-showrunner Andrew Dabb says of Amara.

"In season 11, she made the choice to give up on vengeance and essentially try to work things out with Chuck. They've had their bumps along the way. I wouldn't say they have the best relationship, but it's one thing to not have the best relationship, and it's another thing to turn against your only sibling," Dabb continues. "So, when she gets called back in, I think the question is: Is she coming back as an ally to our guys or is she coming back in as a spoiler, someone to throw a wrench in the works in terms of their plans to hopefully, fingers crossed, stop God?"

And with six episodes remaining in the series, we'll start to piece together that puzzle when Amara returns in this Thursday's episode.

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

