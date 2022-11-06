Supernatural alum Jake Abel to reunite with Jared Padalecki on Walker

There's a Winchester brother reunion happening in Austin, Texas!

Jake Abel is the latest Supernatural alum to join Jared Padalecki's current project, Walker. As Supernatural fans know, Abel played Sam (Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) half-brother, Adam, on the long-running series. Adam first showed up in the series' fourth season before playing a major role in season 5's Michael vs. Lucifer showdown. (When Dean said no to being Michael's vessel, Adam said yes.) In the end, Abel's Adam was trapped in the cage with Lucifer for a very, very long time. But years later, in Supernatural's final season, Abel returned — playing both Michael and Adam — and fans were given a bit of closure on the character.

Walker Jake Abel and Jared Padalecki on the set of 'Walker' | Credit: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW

As for Abel's time on Walker, he'll play Kevin, a handsome politician and the mayor's chief of staff. According to his character description, Kevin recruits Trey (Jeff Pierre) and a reluctant Cassie (Ashley Reyes) to be the security detail for the mayor's fundraiser. Although Kevin presents as a know-it-all, he will supposedly come to show his more human side to Cassie (and the Walker family) in later episodes.

Abel is a recurring guest star on the CW series. He'll first appear in the sixth episode of Walker's ongoing third season, airing Nov. 10.

Walker airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

