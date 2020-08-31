First Supermarket Sweep footage showcases fun-filled grocery store race for $100k

Host Leslie Jones is on the verge of tears as teams rack up a big bill in the game show reboot.

Hams. Turkeys. Diapers. Over-the-counter medications. Toilet paper. Leslie Jones. This grocery store has it all.

The new Supermarket Sweep, debuting Oct. 18 on ABC, is upping the ante not just on the products that contestants can use to add to their total — Jones excluded...she's the host — but also the grand prize: up to $100,000. In EW's exclusive preview of the show, above, Jones sends the players (three teams of two) dashing through the supermarket in search of specific products, and, finally, on one big shopping trip. The team that racks up the biggest grocery bill at the end wins and gets to play for the big money.

The show, which was supposed to film in the spring, was able to start production in a 35,000-square-foot hangar at the Santa Monica, Calif., airport at the end of July, according to the Los Angeles Times, after pandemic-created restrictions were eased. The production team made adjustments in the set in order to distance contestants from each other, and from Jones — complying with all COVID protocols, of course, including frequent testing of players and crew — and groceries were sanitized using electrostatic sprayers (and later donated to local charities and food banks).

Supermarket Sweep first aired on ABC from 1965-1967. A revival of the show aired on Lifetime from 1990-1995, and then from 1999-200 on PAX; David Ruprecht hosted both of those iterations.