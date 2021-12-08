Superman & Lois (TV Show) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The Kents are not all right in our first look at Superman & Lois season 2.

EW is exclusively debuting the first trailer for the CW superhero drama's sophomore season above. The last time we checked in with the titular couple and their kids, they had just defeated Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) evil half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), and John Henry Irons' (Wolé Parks) daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) crash-landed on Earth-Prime. Despite the somewhat happy ending, it seems as though things won't be getting easier for the Kent family or Irons in the aftermath of season 1.

The one-minute teaser reveals that Clark and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) are having communication issues, which haven't gone unnoticed by Jordan (Alexander Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass). "Things haven't been okay for months, and I have been blaming you," Lois says to Clark at one point. Elsewhere, Clark wonders if all this stems from meeting Natalie, the daughter an alternate version of Lois had with John on his Earth, but Lois emphatically says no. But we know that's not the case and Natalie's presence challenges Lois.

Tyler Hoechlin on 'Superman & Lois'

"The thing that I loved so much about this version of Lois Lane is you see all of her personal struggles and what she's overcome to be who she is, and I think we're going to reveal a lot more of that in season 2," showrunner Todd Helbing told EW recently. "So Nat is certainly a part of that."

As we see in the trailer, Clark is also struggling on the superheroic front. Refusing to swear his allegiance to the United States has created tension between the Man of Steel and his new DoD contact, Lt. Mitch Anderson, played by Hoechlin's Teen Wolf castmate Ian Bohen. Furthermore, Anderson calling Superman a liability in the field combined with shots of Clark being examined by military doctors and falling the ground in pain suggests that something is up with his powers.

The Irons family isn't fairing too well either. Natalie is not pleased about her father's new partnership with Superman, which makes sense given that the Last Son of Krypton broke bad on their Earth.

Superman & Lois returns Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

