Superman & Lois casts Emmanuelle Chriqui as Arrowverse's Lana Lang

Image zoom Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The Arrowverse has found its Lana Lang: EW has confirmed that Entourage's Emmanuelle Chriqui is joining The CW's Superman & Lois in the series regular role of Clark Kent's childhood best friend.

The forthcoming superhero drama, which was ordered straight-to-series in January, follows Tyler Hoechlin's Superman and his wife Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they juggle the pressures of working while raising their two sons. At some point in the series, Clark ends up reconnecting with Lana, whose last name is now Lang-Cushing and is a loan officer at Smallville Bank, during "one of the most difficult periods of her life," according to the official character description.

Of course, this isn't the first time Lana Lang has come to the small screen. Kristen Kreuk famously played the DC Comics character for 7 seasons on Smallville and was Clark's main love interest during that time.

Superman & Lois Lane is executive produced by former The Flash showrunner Todd Helbing, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. The show was supposed to film its pilot in the spring ahead of the May Upfronts, but the current worldwide pandemic kind of ruined those plans. The cast also includes Nip/Tuck's Dylan Walsh as General Sam Lane, and Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin as the titular couple's teenage sons, Jonathan and Jordan.

In addition to Entourage, Chriqui's credits include Fox's The Passage, TNT's Murder in the First, and Hulu's Shut Eye.

Related content: