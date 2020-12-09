Superman & Lois reveals first look at Tyler Hoechlin's new suit

"It represents everything that Superman stands for and has stood for, for almost a century now,' said Tyler Hoechlin."

After wearing the same costume for his guest-appearances on Supergirl and in the Arrowverse crossovers, Tyler Hoechlin is getting a new Superman suit for Superman & Lois — and The CW has just unveiled our first look at the new threads above.

"I find that the new suit is representative of the show," said Hoechlin, who stars alongside Elizabeth Tulloch, in a statement." Just as this suit is unique and set apart from the ones that preceded it, the story we’re telling about Clark/Superman at this point in his life is unique and something we’ve never seen before. I appreciate the opportunity to wear the suit and the responsibility that comes with it."

He continued: "But it’s always interesting when I’m asked how I feel about “my new suit,” because I’ve always felt that the suit doesn’t belong to me; it belongs to everyone that finds some kind of meaning in that suit, in the symbol on the chest. I just happen to be the one wearing it. I come from the world of baseball and a line of coaches that always preached that the name on the front of the jersey is more important than the one on the back. Because when you wear that jersey, it represents not only you, but your entire team, and everyone that has ever worn that jersey that came before you. So when I wear the suit, that’s what it means to me. It represents everything that Superman stands for and has stood for, for almost a century now. And I look forward to carrying on that tradition.”

Designed by Laura Jean Shannon (Titans, Black Lightning) and built by her LA-based supersuit team in conjunction with Creative Character Engineering, Hoechlin's new costume feels very much in line with recent big-screen interpretations on the character. Shannon streamlined the look by ditching the thick cape straps, gave him a sleek new belt, and brightened the Man of Steel's signature shield (Never forget, the S stands for "hope").

"We got Superman into some custom athletic inspired Super-Boots as a 'jumping off point' and focused on a new neckline and cape to maximize the billowing and movement we all love to see in the books and films that have defined this character for generations," said Shannon. "A streamlined muscle structure and updated paint job combined with some dynamic design lines and a sculpted armored belt all took his established custom fabric into a new direction to solidify the new look for Superman in Superman & Lois."

Image zoom Credit: Katie Yu/The CW

Furthermore, there's a very practical reason for why Hoechlin is receiving a new suit. "Originally, [Hoechlin] came on for the crossovers and that suit wasn't built to sustain a series," Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing revealed at DC FanDome in September.

The newest addition to the CW's superhero universe, Superman & Lois follows Clark Kent (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch) as they juggle working (and saving the world) and raising their two teenage sons, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin) after moving back to Smallville. The series also stars Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage) as Lana Lang, Clark's high school love who now works as a loan officer; Erik Valdez (Graceland) as Lana's husband Kyle Cushing; Dylan Walsh (Life Sentence) as Lois' intrusive father General Samuel Lane; and Wolé Parks (The Vampire Diaries) as a mysterious strange who threatens to upend Clark and Lois' idyllic life.

Superman & Lois premieres Feb. 23 at 9 p.m., following The Flash, on The CW.