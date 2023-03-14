"I cannot wait to share with the fans how much fun we've been having," Cudlitz tells EW.

It's time to meet the new Lex Luthor coming to Superman & Lois.

EW has your exclusive first look at the new version of the iconic DC Comics supervillain, played by The Walking Dead alum Michael Cudlitz in season 3. Lex wouldn't be Lex without his signature bald head, but Cudlitz is bringing his own signature facial hair to the character. Check out the photo below.

Superman & Lois -- Image Number: SML312a_0470r2 -- Pictured: Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor -- Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW -- © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor | Credit: Shane Harvey/The CW

"This whole experience so far has been amazing," Cudlitz tells EW. "From the collaboration with our showrunners Todd [Helbing] and Brent [Fletcher] to the incredibly warm welcome I received from Tyler [Hoechlin] and Elizabeth [Tulloch] and the entire cast and crew. I cannot wait to share with the fans how much fun we've been having. Personally, I've always felt Lex was just misunderstood."

According to the official character description, this version of Lex Luthor is known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp. But the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is: a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with. It's been years since he dropped out of the public eye and he's re-emerging hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him — Superman and Lois Lane.

Expect to see Lex show up later on this season of Superman & Lois. "Lex Luthor doesn't show up where you'd expect him — it sneaks up on you," Fletcher tells EW. "The whole point of it was this is different than anything that you've seen in live-action for Lex. It's a slow burn before Lex shows up, so it's earned, but his whole point of view in the world is different. His demeanor, his tone is different, and he is going to be the greatest oppositional force to Superman and Lois that they're ever going to face."

"We love Jon Cryer, we think his work on Supergirl was amazing," Helbing says. "But we wanted to do our own stamp [on that character]. I'm excited for everybody to finally meet Lex."

Superman & Lois season 3 premieres Tuesday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

