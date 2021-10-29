Supergirl alum Jenna Dewan returning as Lucy Lane on Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois (TV Show) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Superman & Lois is staging a Lane family reunion in season 2 — and further solidifying its connection to Supergirl in the process.

EW has confirmed that Jenna Dewan will recur as Lucy Lane, the younger sister of Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), in the CW superhero drama's sophomore year. The actress and dancer originally played this role in Supergirl season 1, which introduced Lucy as a JAG prosecutor and the ex-fiancée of James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks). It's unclear whether her backstory will remain the same on Superman & Lois.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

SUPERGIRL, Superman & Lois Jenna Dewan as Lucy Lane on 'Supergirl,' and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane on 'Superman & Lois' | Credit: Everett Collection; Dean Buscher/The CW

Bringing Dewan back as Lucy will likely help establish more continuity between Superman & Lois and Supergirl, which ends next month. Superman & Lois' relationship to Supergirl wasn't always clear in season 1 because the former show recast two characters who appeared on the latter: Dylan Walsh replaced Glenn Morshower as General Sam Lane, Lois and Lucy's father, and Adam Rayner replaced Adrian Pasdar as Morgan Edge. (Superman & Lois eventually revealed that Edge was actually Superman's half-brother Tal-Rho, which was quite a twist and helped differentiate it from Supergirl.)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was hard for Superman & Lois to reference Supergirl and the rest of the Arrowverse shows because their air dates remained in flux and they couldn't risk spoiling another series or creating more continuity issues. That said, Superman & Lois at least confirmed it took place on the same Earth as the other Arrowverse series with a guest appearance by Arrow's David Ramsey as John Diggle in episode 12.

SUPERGIRL Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers and Jenna Dewan as Lucy Lane on 'Supergirl' | Credit: Everett Collection

SUPERGIRL Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers, Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen, and Jenna Dewan as Lucy Lane on 'Supergirl' | Credit: Everett Collection

Season 1 of Superman & Lois ended with Tyler Hoechlin's Man of Steel teaming up with his family and John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks) to defeat Tal-Rho. And in the final moments of the finale, Natalie (Tayler Buck), the daughter John had with Lois Lane on the Earth he came from, crash-landed on the Kent farm, which raises many questions as the show heads into season 2.

Dewan's most recent screen credits includes The Resident, Soundtrack, and The Rookie.

Superman & Lois is expected to return in 2022 on the CW.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: