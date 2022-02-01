Superman & Lois (TV Show) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

An exclusive clip from the latest episode of Superman & Lois sheds even more light on the Lane sisters' fraught relationship.

Titled "The Inverse Method," tonight's installment features the return of Supergirl's Jenna Dewan as Lucy Lane, Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) younger sister who almost died due to her involvement in a dangerous cult run by a woman named Ally Alston (Rya Kihlstedt). The above sneak peek flashes back to a time before Lucy joined the cult, revealing an argument she and Lois had when she decided to move in with Ally.

"It's too much for me, being around your perfect family and your perfect life. I know you're trying to help me, but staying here has only made things worse for me," says Lucy, explaining why she wants to leave Lois and Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) home. "I've been having a hard time my entire life. I've lost everything: my job, my fiancé, mom. There is a hole inside of me, and I thought staying here with you would fill it, but it won't."

Superman and Lois Jenna Dewan as Lucy Lane on 'Superman & Lois' | Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW

While it seems as though Lucy is referring to her JAG job and ex-fiancé James Olsen from Supergirl season 1, EW has confirmed that she isn't. In other words, we're likely dealing with a different version of the character. (Shoutout to "Crisis on Infinite Earths" for another timeline change!).

In the first three episodes of Superman & Lois season 2, we learned Lucy was one of Lois' sources in an exposé she wrote about Ally's cult; however, they haven't spoken in years and there's a new podcast that calls the article's veracity into question. Lois is worried her sister has recanted her story and fallen under Ally's sway once more. The two will likely come face-to-face in this week's episode.

Ahead of season 2's premiere, showrunner Todd Helbing teased what we could expect from Lucy's arrival.

"In season 1 you obviously get to know Lois, and you get to know General Lane [Dylan Walsh]. You come to understand their fraught relationship and many of the reasons for it. We hit a lot of those, but we never talked about Lois' mom. We never said her sister's name once," Helbing told EW. "We really wanted to get into why is Lane the way he is, why is Lois the way she is? Both of those characters are in a situation where Lane's wife just leaves one day, and Lois' mom just leaves one day, and Lucy's mom just leaves one day, what does that do to a family? When you meet Lucy, it'll explain a lot why Lois is the way she is, and what she's searching for life, and how she's dealing with everything as an adult."

Watch the clip above.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

