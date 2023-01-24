Superman & Lois casts Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor

Lex Luthor is coming for revenge on Superman & Lois.

EW can exclusively reveal that Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead, Southland) has been cast on The CW's Superman drama as a new version of the iconic DC Comics supervillain in season 3.

According to the official character description, Cudlitz's Lex Luthor is known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is: a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with. When Lex debuts this season, it's been years since he dropped out of the public eye and he's re-emerging hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him — Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch).

Superman & Lois season 3 begins just weeks after Clark Kent/Superman defeated Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt), and Clark and Lois are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (now played by Michael Bishop after Jordan Elsass suddenly exited the series after season 2) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.

Cudlitz is best known for playing Abraham on AMC's long-running zombie drama The Walking Dead, as well as directing four episodes. He also starred on TNT's Southland, for which he won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama, as well as on CBS' Clarice, ABC's The Kids Are Alright, and HBO's Band of Brothers miniseries. Cudlitz has also appeared in feature films including Grosse Pointe Blank, A River Runs Through It, The Negotiator, and Driven, and can next be seen in the upcoming movie Unspoken.

Superman & Lois season 3 premieres Tuesday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

