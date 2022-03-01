Superman & Lois director Amy Jo Johnson on the emotional moments that 'put a lump' in her throat

The actress and filmmaker tells EW that seeing star Tyler Hoechlin in his Superman suit for the first time was "wild and very intimidating."

Most people likely know Amy Jo Johnson as the original Pink Power Ranger on Mighty Morphin' Powers Rangers or Julie Emrick on the college drama Felicity; however, in the intervening years, the actress has also turned her attention to directing. She's helmed two short films and two feature length ones, most recently 2019's Tammy's Always Dying. This Tuesday, she returns to the world of superheroes by making her TV directorial debut on the CW's Superman & Lois, which couldn't have gone any better.

"Just the kindness and the generosity and the talent that makes up the show as a whole was a real blessing in a lot of ways as my first foray into episodic directing. It was a pretty cool first job," Johnson tells EW. "What I was drawn to ... [on the] show, I guess, was the cinematography. Just, how epic. I find it different from the other Arrowverse shows in that sense that it is anamorphic and everything's really on these big, long lenses that makes it just feel really epic and beautiful. I was really drawn to that for sure, in watching the first season. I was like, 'Oh, this is pretty.'"

Superman & Lois Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent and Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent on 'Superman & Lois' | Credit: Shane Harvey/The CW

In her episode, titled "Tried and True," Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) must figure out what to do next after learning about her husband Kyle's (Erik Valdez) infidelity at Sarah's (Inde Navarrette) quinceañera in last week's installment. Meanwhile, Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) learns some new information from Bizarro (also Hoechlin), whom he captured last week, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) continues investigating Ally Alston.

Below, EW chats with Johnson about helming the action-packed show, which comic books she read, and the first time she met Hoechlin.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Congrats on your TV directorial debut. In general, how do you feel about it?

AMY JO JOHNSON: You know, it was incredibly intense and terrifying and amazing experience that I had. It's like jumping into a whole universe and a show that's already been on the air for a year already. I felt like I had a big responsibility to really stay true to the story that [showrunner Todd Helbing] and the writers were trying to tell. I just took it very seriously. I read a lot of comic books.

Which ones did you read?

Well, it's funny because when I was getting the scripts, I was falling for the same sort of red herrings that everybody's fallen for as you're watching the second season. I went out and I got a bunch of Doomsday comic books. Then I went and got a bunch of Bizarro comic books, and it just keeps unfolding and changing, which was so fun as I'm prepping.

What jumped out at you the first time you read the script for your episode?

I think Todd sent it to me the night before I flew to Vancouver. Early on I was like, "Can I read anything? Anything at all?" Finally, they had the first draft and they sent it to me; I just got tears in my eyes. I got so excited about the opening [scene]. I just was like, "Oh my God, I've been given this really cool, beautiful script that Max [Kronick] and Patrick [Barton Leahy] wrote." I was like, "Oh, this is going to be fun." I was so excited.

What excited you about that opening scene?

I felt like I got to really create almost like this music video sort of opening the way that Max and Patrick wrote it with this really cool song [Ween's "Tried and True"] that was already attached to it. That was just, as a filmmaker, incredibly inspiring and fun and something I could really grab onto.

Amy Jo Johnson Amy Jo Johnson makes her TV directorial debut with Tuesday's 'Superman & Lois' | Credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Did directing Superman & Lois remind you of any of your experiences on Power Rangers, which was basically a superhero show, too?

One of the things that I really loved as well was getting more experience with the VFX and working with their incredible VFX team. That reminded me of a little bit back in the day on Power Rangers. When we did the movie in Australia, we had to do a ton of green screen. The technology, it's way better now and especially [compared to] our Power Rangers where you could actually probably see all the wires hanging off the monsters and everything. [Laughs] Besides that, it's a very different experience I think.

This isn't related to Power Rangers at all, but the day I flew in, I just wanted to go to the set and sort of see how the set operates and watch this other woman Melissa [Hickey] direct. I saw Tyler for the first time in his Superman outfit, [which] was the first time I ever met him. It was like, I don't know... It just, like, put a lump in my throat. It was just really such a cool moment to see him all dressed up as Superman. It was wild and very intimidating at the same time.

I felt the same way when I saw the Arrowverse actors in costume at one of our photo shoots. Like I knew they weren't really superheroes, but it was still kind of awe-inspiring.

Yeah. I had the same reaction when I drove out on my first location scout to the farmhouse, I think because I'd just been binging that first season for so long, just watching it over and over again, really trying to understand how the show shoots and all that. It was just like seeing that farmhouse put a little lump on my throat as well. It's just such a beautiful, epic location.

As you were watching, what did you come to love about the show?

It's so cinematic in the colors and just the way it's shot and it's anamorphic. I love the superhero aspect of the show, but then I also just love the drama between the family. First of all, I mean, the acting I think is so great. Those boys are just so wonderful and they were so wonderful to work with. I loved working with Jordan [Elsass] and Alex [Garfin] so much. Inde, I think, is going to be a superstar. She's just so naturally talented, that girl, that I sort of fell in love with the characters. Everybody on the show, but really specifically I think the kids for me, really, is what I was most excited about going and being a part of and working with.

How is the Cushing family handling the fallout from Sarah's messy quinceañera?

Episode 5 [was] a pretty heavy episode with all of that and then [now there's] the fallout of it. It's a lot to unpack and break down and deal with and see where everybody sort of lands. My episode definitely did a lot of that. Really seeing where Lana lands from finding that out and having to sort of keep her family together. That was exciting to work with Emmanuelle, who's unbelievable. Her stamina as an actress is mind-blowing. She was great. She was great to work with.

Superman & Lois Erik Valdez and Emmanuelle Chriqui on 'Superman & Lois' | Credit: Shane Harvey/The CW

Superman & Lois is a visual effects-heavy show. What was your experience like directing those types of scenes?

One thing I truly loved about the whole experience was being able to work with a storyboard artist, which I had never done before. I've always really drawn stick figures and really, really bad storyboards. I'm not a lazy director by any means. I really shot list the heck out of everything and really find my way in through doing that. I got the privilege of working with this guy, Robert Pratt, who is a really cool storyboard artist. There's three major, maybe four major sequences within the episode that I got to really work with him. First, I shot listed it and then I just explained to him what the shots were as he sat on the other side of the Zoom, just scribbling down and drawing what I'm explaining to him. Then he goes off and perfects it and then sends it back. I did the avalanche scene with him.

I did the fight scenes, those really cool fight scenes with him. I got to work with [stunt coordinator] Rob Hayter, who was incredible, but I had a bunch of football stuff and some fight scenes that I worked with Rob Hayter and also the storyboard artist, because these shows are a beast in the sense that you have so much to shoot in a matter of 10 days.

How did you land the unique staging for those two fight scenes?

In the script itself for that long hallway scene, it does mention an "Oldboy-style fight." I took that to heart and really when I was storyboarding it and then working with Rob, I wanted to sort of emulate the "Oldboy-style" fight in the hallway. Then, of course, put Superman's own spin on it. I think Rob and his stunt team did an incredible job. It's such a cool fight. It was really fun to be a part of that.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

