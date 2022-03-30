Superman & Lois star Alex Garfin says [SPOILER]'s arrival is going to 'screw things up'

Superman & Lois (TV Show) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the March 29 episode of Superman & Lois.

There's a new (old) face in Smallville.

Tuesday's Superman & Lois delivered a couple of major shocks, particularly for Jordan (Alex Garfin), who spent the episode trying to fill his father's shoes after Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) went missing. (Well, he went through the portal, and therefore is missing.)

First up, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) broke up with him. And if anything can affect a teenager in a major way, it's heartbreak. "He's dealing for the first time with all of these emotions and feeling like someone has a piece of you and they're gone," Alex Garfin tells EW. "I remember having that first girlfriend experience of just wanting to give your whole self to this person. And then, when they go away, that piece that you gave them, it doesn't come back to you. And sometimes you're like a dog without a bone, trying to get it back. We'll start to see that affect Jordan in certain ways. It's definitely an arc that continues on throughout the rest of the season."

Superman & Lois Alex Garfin on 'Superman & Lois' | Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW

But quite frankly, Jordan has bigger problems than heartbreak right now. The very end of the episode introduced Bizarro Jonathan (and his love of leather) to the Kent farm. "I think those red pants might just blind mortals," Garfin says with a laugh. "They're possibly the most powerful entity we've seen on this show so far."

All jokes aside, Garfin says this new guy is going to cause problems in Smallville. "Bizarro Jonathan really starts to screw things up," Garfin says. "Also, you have to remember that he's their son, but he's not really their son. It's a bit of that Natalie syndrome that we had, only this time he seems like he's a little evil. That's gonna be an interesting mix of emotions for everyone involved. Also, Jordan Elsass idolizes Heath Ledger's performance in The Dark Knight, so I was really happy to see that he gets to play a villain, because he's been wanting to do that since day one, so I'm glad they gave that to him."

Superman & Lois airs at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

