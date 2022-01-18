Superman & Lois (TV Show) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

While Superman & Lois showrunner Todd Helbing always planned on having Tal-Rho return in season 2, his portrayer Adam Rayner didn't think it would happen. Yet, to Rayner's surprise and delight, he was back as Superman's evil half-brother in the season's second episode, airing tonight.

In season 1, Tal-Rho, a.k.a. the artist formerly known as Morgan Edge, transformed in the Eradicator as he tried to resurrect Krypton on Earth. Of course, Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and his family thwarted this plan and handed the villainous Kryptonian over to the authorities. So in Tuesday's episode, titled "The Ties That Bind," Clark visits his brother, who is languishing away in a prison cell, because he needs help figuring out the source of his painful (and likely Doomsday-related) visions he's been having since the premiere. Whether this family reunion proves to be a good or bad thing remains to be seen.

Ahead of tonight's installment, EW hopped on the phone with Rayner to discuss Tal-Rho's return, his relationship with his brother, and more.

Superman and Lois Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Adam Rayner as Tal-Rho in 'Superman & Lois' season 1 | Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What discussions did you have with Todd about your performance as Tal-Rho coming into season 2?

ADAM RAYNER: Well, the honest answer is none at all. Todd's a very busy man obviously, and had lots of things to think about. So we didn't really discuss it. I heard rumors that there might be a reappearance relatively early on. And then of course, we talked once that became a reality. And I was thrilled and surprised. I wasn't expecting to come back because once the bad guy is defeated, he has to essentially make room for [the next villain], go away. And if he's not dead, [then he must] go and have a long period of reflection whilst the world faces another threat. So, I wasn't expecting such a quick return.

Were you at least hoping you would return, or did you feel like you had closure on Tal by the end of season 1?

Well, as an actor who's playing a character that could disappear, you have to make the peace with the fact that you have to say goodbye to all these friends you've made and the character and exit the show. Well, certainly when I saw he wasn't killed and destroyed irrevocably (although even death is not necessarily always a barrier to coming back in these shows, as we know) it seemed that there was a possibility for some kind of relationship in the future going forward. So yeah, I was really happy that that has happened.

His plan to revive Kryptonians on Earth failed. Where's his mind at when meet him in season 2?

He's in his little cell as we see. And I think he's catching up on some reading. He has got some time on his hands now that he's not actively involved in planning world domination. But I think the wheels will be constantly turning, turning, turning, [pondering] how he can possibly find leverage to manipulate his circumstances in any way. The fire, the spirit has not gone out. So it's a period of reflection, certainly. He's got books to read and a lot of thinking time. But I'm sure part of that thinking time is planning some kind of return, some kind of comeback in the future.

Does part of that planning involve getting revenge on his brother? How have his feelings towards Kal-El changed or not?

The animosity is still there. He feels rejected. He feels betrayed. I think he's perhaps, even if he can't admit it [and] hasn't fully recognized it in himself, coming to an understanding of what motivates his brother. He's perhaps not driven solely by personal revenge and a vendetta against his brother. I think ultimately, his ultimate goal is to bring his brother around to his way of thinking. He wants a relationship with his brother. He needs his brother. He's the only family he's got. He's not prepared to reject him finally and completely. He wants to find a way for them to be on the same side. Now, it has to be on his terms. But no, I don't think he's motivated by revenge. He wants to find a way for them to be a team, to be a family. But of course, he wants to set the agenda.

Superman and Lois Adam Rayner as Tal-Rho in 'Superman & Lois' season 1 | Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW

So, he definitely sees Kal coming to him for help with these visions as an opportunity?

Definitely. [He's thinking], "This is great." I think he probably genuinely wants to be of assistance. But at the same time, it's loaded with opportunism and self-interest and, "What can I get out of this?"

Is it fair to say Tal-Rho is essentially like Superman's Hannibal Lechter this season?

Well, that reference is apt and inevitable, given the surroundings in which he goes to see him. I am playing that role, someone who has a particular insight into particular things because of their criminality and can therefore be of assistance. So yeah, I am Hannibal Lecter to his Clarice Starling [Laughs].

Not to lean too heavily on the pop culture comparisons, but Todd also mentioned he wanted Superman and Tal-Rho to develop a Thor and Loki-esque relationship. Do you think that comparison is apt for them?

Yeah. I'm no great authority on those films or that relationship. But I think it's at heart, what you've got are two brothers who have a bond, which they cannot sever, but are always finding themselves at logger heads. They go round in circles, basically. They're bound together, but they're pulling, pushing each other away. And it's this strange dance that goes on and on and on. I think in that sense, yes, it is a similar relationship.

We know Doomsday is coming this season. As much as you're allowed to say, does Tal figure into that in any way?

I provide assistance to Kal. Better way to put it is we find ourselves for us together again. The exact nature of his involvement.... I don't know yet, to what extent he gets involved when the true climactic nature of the threat becomes clear. I don't know that yet, but we do continue to get thrown together.

Is there something you've gotten to do this season that you didn't get to do last year and have enjoyed?

The big thing is that we get to [see] another emotional hole in Tal's life.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

