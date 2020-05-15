Superhero Insider: Villains win big on The Flash, Batwoman, and Supergirl

The Flash type TV Show network The CW genre Superhero Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Each week, we break down the biggest moments from Supergirl, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Batwoman — both here and every Friday on SiriusXM's Superhero Insider.

This week, The Flash concluded its sixth season, Batwoman and Supergirl prepared for their respective finales, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow had a wild time at Hudson University. We break it all down below.

Batwoman

It turns out Kryptonite isn't only lethal to Kryptonians. In the penultimate episode of Batwoman's inaugural season, Alice finally decoded Lucius Fox's journal — thanks to the genius' special glasses — and discovered that Kryptonite is the only thing that can pierce the the Caped Crusader's suit, which was a fantastic reveal. Not only was it pretty unexpected since Batwoman is a really grounded show, but it was also a great way of acknowledging the weirder shared universe the show exists in. Hopefully this will mean exciting things for both Sunday's season finale and season 2. —Chancellor Agard

Supergirl

The organization that was once the backbone of this series was completely decimated in a move that accomplished two important things: First, it got rid of a location that no longer serves a purpose on the show since Alex left and Lex Luthor took over — the characters have stopped using it as a place to congregate and the move away from villain-of-the-week storytelling rendered it obsolete. And second, it finally upped the stakes of what Leviathan can accomplish on the show while also tying it back to the comic book arc in a concrete way. We still don't really know what Leviathan wants, but we're officially at DEFCON 1 now that we see how high the stakes are. Plus, Lena has finally seen the light about Lex (about time!) after the most bone-chilling performance from Jon Cryer as Lex's fury finally cracked his calm and calculated facade, driving her to apologize to and team up with Kara. That moment was long overdue, and it feels like a giant weight has been lifted from the show. Lena and Kara might never get back to the kind of friendship they had in the past after all Lena's done this season to push Kara away, but this is definitely a step in the right direction. And with Alex deciding to go full vigilante after Kelly's pep talk, the thought of her getting a suit and a name is too good. We're in a good place heading into the finale, albeit earlier than anticipated. Hopefully Supergirl is as lucky as The Flash on that front. —Sydney Bucksbaum

The Flash

If production shut down on The Flash just one episode earlier, it would have been disastrous. But thankfully "Success Is Assured" worked beautifully as the season 6 finale (even though it wasn't intended to be). Barry and the rest of Team Flash essentially fail in their mission to stop Eva and save Iris and Kamilla (and Singh). Eva kills her husband and takes back control of McCulloch Technologies to go full megalomaniac and change the world. She also frames Sue for Joseph's death. And in the Mirrorverse, Iris fractures and disappears into nothing. Things could not be any more bleak for the entire team by the end of the hour, and that's the kind of season-ending cliffhanger that will drive fans crazy all summer long. But at least we know one thing for sure: Joe is back! That's the kind of hope we all need heading into the long hiatus before season 7. —S.B.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

After figuring out her newfound power of foresight in last week's episode, Sara Lance hilariously deployed it to win a game of beer pong (with Dartmouth rules, natch) against the god of revelry himself, Dionysus, in Tuesday's "Freaks and Greeks." Obviously, this clever sequence was the highlight of the episode because it's fun, action-packed without looking like your typical climactic brawl, and the stakes were also still very real. In the end, she won and Dion let the Legends drink from chalice, which made them immortal for 24 hours and powerful enough to use the Loom. Immortal Legends, what could possibly go wrong? —C.A.

