Superhero Insider: Legends of Tomorrow goes meta in a series highlight

This week, Legends of Tomorrow went meta as consulting producer Marc Guggenheim made his directorial debut in what turned out to be a series highlight.

In the weeks leading up to "The One Where We're Trapped on TV," the penultimate hour of Legends of Tomorrow season 5 seemed like it would be a wacky adventure full of meta jokes as the team found themselves separated in multiple TV shows after Charlie's sisters used the Loom of Fate take over the world. And sure, it delivered on all that. The jokes were hilarious! The various TV-shows-within-the-show were so well done! They really pulled off a Friends-like multicam comedy, an action-packed Star Trek homage, and a Downton Abbey parody while still staying true to what makes this Arrowverse series so unique! Extremely impressive and entertaining all around. Judging by that alone, this episode was a masterpiece.

But what made this outing a true series highlight was how it went even deeper to deliver an emotional hour full of heartbreaking lessons about how ignorance isn't bliss and a life worth living is one that's "beautiful and terrible all at the same time" — both messages that hit different in the current landscape. Watching the Legends rebel against their own specific TV tropes was inspiring for so many reasons, even if it led to all their shows getting canceled. This crazy team always works best when their backs are against the wall, with no easy path to victory. If anyone can fix the gray, dystopian world the Fates have created, it's the Legends.

But before the team got to that powerful realization, Guggenheim and episode writers Grainne Godfree and James Eagan had more fun than you'd think possible working with all the different tropes and techniques television has to offer, from camera tricks to sets to costumes to music (!) and more. Seriously, what can't this series do? Add in the return of Zari 1.0, Charlie figuring out a way to have both Zari 1.0 and 2.0 at the same time by simply splitting her thread (how is that going to work, are they basically twin sisters now?), each of the team realizing they have to face their biggest fears no matter the risk, and it all made for the perfect setup for next week's finale.

