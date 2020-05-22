Superhero Insider: Batwoman rocked by a surprising arrival and departure

Batwoman type TV Show network The CW genre Superhero

This week, Batwoman and Supergirl ended their seasons with shocking twists, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow faced mortality. We break it all down below.

Batwoman

Holy Bruce Wayne reveal, Batwoman! Look, we all know there’s a much bigger Batwoman headline than the finale introducing Bruce Wayne (played by Warren Christie) — or at least, Hush (Gabriel Mann) is wearing Bruce Wayne’s face. Yes, it’s true: Ruby Rose is officially out as Kate Kane, and the CW series is recasting the lead role for season 2. That’s huge. And unfortunately that news decimates the shock factor of the season 1 finale, since the even crazier twist of Rose exiting the series came just a few days after the episode aired. That’s terrible timing because debuting Bruce (albeit a version of him) is the kind of cliffhanger that would have kept everyone talking in the long summer hiatus, creating the kind of fan frenzy that would boost viewership and inspire conversations about the series going into season 2. It’s the kind of creative juice the show needed. But instead all we’ll be talking about is who will be cast to take over the role of Kate Kane/Batwoman for the rest of the show’s run. How will this new actress change the series? And is this what Batwoman needed to become the Arrowverse hit it always had the potential to be? Only time will tell. —Sydney Bucksbaum

Supergirl

Raise your hand if that Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows homage with multiple decoy Supergirls was everything you didn’t know you needed? That comedy bit was just one of many highlights from this week’s Supergirl finale, including but not limited to Alex finally suiting up as a vigilante (What’s her call sign going to be? And does she really think that edgy Black Swan eye makeup is enough of an identity concealment device? What’s wrong with an actual mask?!), Kara and Lena taking a step forward in mending their friendship by working together to defeat Lex, Brainy finally realizing following Lex’s plans was not how he was going to save all his friends, and Kara saving the world with yet another hopeful speech. But heading into next season, we’re left with a few dangling cliffhangers: Brainy’s fate after spending too long on the Leviathan ship, suffering through the fatal security system, and Lex and his mother’s plan to use the bottled-up shrunken gods to do… something. Another season with Lex as the ultimate villain only means good things for this show, but does that mean Leviathan will also continue to be story thread moving into next season? —S.B.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

When talking about what makes Legends of Tomorrow great, most of us usually call out the show's wild approach to storytelling. But this week's episode, "I Am Legend," was a reminder that the show is just a solid drama and knows how to build tension. On the one hand, we all know the Legends weren't actually going to die in a zombie apocalypse, but at the same time, the team's last stand still had us on the edge of our seats because the episode treated their temporary immortality as a joke until it suddenly didn't. Plus, the cast turned in phenomenal performances, from Caity Lotz's forebodingly chill demeanor throughout the apocalypse to the look of horror on Jes Macallan's face as Sara was overpowered. As if this episode wasn't amazing already, Zari 2.0 and Constantine finally made out before everything hit the fan. —Chancellor Agard

