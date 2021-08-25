Supergirl Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Supergirl's series finale is doubling as a homecoming.

As recent paparazzi photos and star David Harewood's Instagram account recently revealed, actors Jeremy Jordan and Chris Wood returned for the superhero drama's series finale as Winn Schott and Mon-El, respectively, but they aren't the only familiar faces. EW has confirmed that original cast member Mehcad Brooks will also appear as James Olsen, a.k.a. the original Guardian, in the climactic hour.

According to Melissa Benoist (who is married to Wood in real life), having all three men back made the farewell even more special.

"It would not have felt right if they hadn't come back," Supergirl's portrayer told EW in an interview this week. "I loved seeing my friends. [Laughs] I loved seeing Mehcad Brooks. I loved seeing Jeremy. I loved having Chris back, obviously. I don't think it would've been a right goodbye if the people who came back hadn't come back, so I'm very grateful that they did. It's always difficult to get that many people back in the same place, especially in the pandemic, so I'm really glad it worked out that way."

She continued: "Story-wise, it's really lovely the capacity in which all the characters return."

An original cast member, Jordan departed the show at the end of season 3 when Winn decided to follow Wood's Daxamite prince and the Legion of Superheroes back to the future. Both actors returned for the show's 100th episode, which aired last season.

Meanwhile, the series finale will mark Brooks' first appearance on Supergirl since his exit at the beginning of season 5. Having James — who left National City to run his hometown's local newspaper — back means we'll likely see him team up with his sister Kelly (Azie Tesfai), who picks up the Guardian mantle this season.

Beyond the familiar faces, Benoist is very satisfied with the final episode, which finished shooting two weeks ago. The actress thought the conclusion was "extremely moving in how we wrapped Kara's arc," she said. "I found that really powerful."

That's very much in line with what Benoist told EW about her character's ending back in March. "They pitched it to me because they wanted to know if I had any input as to where I wanted to see Kara ending up at the end of the series," she recalled. "I had one request, and it wasn't even something they were thinking about doing. And they pitched me the end, and it's really lovely. It's a great ending."

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on the CW.

