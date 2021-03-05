Supergirl will return in March when Superman & Lois goes on a brief hiatus

Supergirl Close Streaming Options

Supergirl is returning way sooner than expected!

The first half of the CW superhero drama's sixth and final season premieres Tuesday, March 30 at 9 p.m., taking the timeslot usually occupied by Superman & Lois. The recently-renewed freshman drama is going on a brief hiatus because of a COVID-19 related production interruption earlier in the season and will resume its season on Tuesday, May 18, meaning Supergirl won't finish its run until later in the summer.

Like most shows, the Melissa Benoist-led drama's previous season was cut short due the pandemic. In the unplanned season 5 finale — which was combination of the penultimate hour plus some of the footage they were able to shoot before the shutdown — Kara (Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) buried the hatchet and teamed up to defeat both Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) and Leviathan. Unfortunately, Lex, with the help of his mother Lillian (Brenda Strong), thwarted the Super Friends' attempts to stop him.

Image zoom Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers and Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers on ‘Supergirl’ | Credit: Sergei Bachlakov/The CW

While there aren't concrete details about the season 6 storyline, we do know that David Ramsey will reprise the role of Arrow's John Diggle and direct an episode co-written by series star Azie Tesfai — a first for any Arrowverse actor — and supervising producer J. Holtham. During an Instagram Live interview with EW in February, Tesfai opened up about joining the writers room for an episode and collaborating with Ramsey.

"It's been great, I think, the nuance of not just representing the Black voice, but the Black female voice, and every Black experience is different," she said. "To have David Ramsey directing the episode... that makes me really excited. Ramsey and I had dinner the other night and just talking about his perspective and experiences; they're very different than mine. So, I think to have such a well-balanced [group] between me, J., who I'm writing the episode with, and David Ramsey, I think fans will feel really excited and hopefully seen and heard." She added: "[Episode] 12, in my opinion, for Kelly, is the most epic episode of the season, so I'm excited to get to pen it."

In terms of what's in store for Kelly this season, Tesfai said: "The fans have been very vocal about what they want to see for Kelly — and I feel like they know what I'm talking about — and they, especially in the back half of the season, will get everything that they want, and it makes me very excited."

Supergirl premieres Tuesday, March 30 at 9 p.m., following The Flash, on the CW.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close Streaming Options

Related content: