Kara and her super-friends return in new Supergirl season 5 photos

Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Lena’s (Katie McGrath) friendship is at the heart of Supergirl season 5. In the wake of Lena discovering Kara’s super-secret, the two will have to work through some issues and (hopefully) repair their relationship.

“This season’s going to be a fight for Lena’s soul,” Benoist previously told EW. At the same time, we’ll see the show explore our relationship to technology (“It’s our Black Mirror season”), track Nia’s (Nicole Maines) continued growth as a superhero, unpack J’onn’s relationship with his mysterious brother, bid Jame Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) farewell, and more.

Supergirl returns Sunday, Oct. 6, at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.