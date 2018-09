Up, up, and away! In season 4 of Supergirl, Kara (Melissa Benoist) will have her hands full dealing with Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer) and her doppelgänger who landed in Russia at the end of season 3, while also mentoring Nia (Nicole Maines), CatCo’s newest reporter. Click through to see every new image from the new season.

Supergirl returns Sunday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m. on the CW.