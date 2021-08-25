Supergirl Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Tuesday's midseason premiere of Supergirl.

In the Supergirl midseason premiere, reconciled besties Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Lena (Katie McGrath) didn't share any significant moments — but Benoist assures us there's much more to come on that front as the sixth and final season progresses.

"Kara and Lena's relationship is stronger than ever in this last season," Benoist tells EW. "They do some really exciting things together this year."

In the aptly titled episode "Welcome Back, Kara," our heroine returned to her double life as a CatCo reporter and National City's defender while trying to ignore her lingering trauma from the Phantom Zone. However, after defeating a garbage monster that her father, Zor-El (Jason Behr), accidentally created, Kara finally opened up to Alex (Chyler Leigh) about her experience and the two sisters shared a much-needed heart-to-heart. Meanwhile, Nia (Nicole Maines) appeared to have a foreboding dream about Nyxly (Peta Sergeant), the dangerous Fifth Dimension imp Kara met in the Phantom Zone.

Below, we speak to Benoist about Kara and Lena's relationship, the threat Nyxly poses, and more.

Supergirl Chyler Leigh and Melissa Benoist on 'Supergirl' | Credit: The CW

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: After opening up to Alex at the end of the episode, does Kara's experience in the Phantom Zone continue to hang over her in the back half?

MELISSA BENOIST: Absolutely yes, it does. And I think that's a testament to how great our writers' room is. Bringing the Phantom Zone in as a story point, I thought, was very strong because it circled back to Kara's origins of being stuck there for as long as she was as a child, so of course that carries this weight of almost trauma for her. Revisiting it, regardless of reconnecting with her father, was quite jarring. For the rest of the season, yes it will definitely come back to haunt her.

What do you think Kara took away from spending time with her father before he left for Argo?

Any time we've brought back other Kryptonians that were previously believed to be dead [laughs], it always strengthens her identity as a Kryptonian. This season, Kara's journey is really [about] finding her identity. Is she fully Kryptonian? Is she human? How does she reconcile that with her powers? For the purposes of this season, reconnecting with her father adds some confusion too, because she's trying to find out who she is and get in touch with her identity. Having another Kryptonian is a bit of a wrench in that.

Her father also introduces this idea of using their powers and knowledge to directly address issues, like trying to solve the ecological crisis in this episode. Does that trend continue going forward?

Definitely. I've always believed our show was strongest when we did that. I think our story arc in season 4 was really dealing with stories of immigration, and I was really proud of what we did then. We do tackle a lot of those issues head-on in a more subversive way this season, but it's a lot of exploration of power and what it means, how do you wield it well, how do you wield it for the wrongs reasons, and what happens when you do on both sides of heroes and villains. I'm really proud of the way we've explored that this year.

Episode 12 explores racial inequality. What was it like working on that episode, which was directed by David Ramsey and co-written by Azie Tesfai?

I'm so proud of everyone that was involved in putting this episode up and running. I'm so proud of Azie for breaking the boundaries that she did. The story that she is telling in this episode is important and timely, and I know was very personal to her. I'm really grateful I got to be a part of it. Also with David Ramsey coming to direct, he's fantastic. I know he's been kind of making the rounds on all of the Arrowverse shows, and he's a master at it. I'm so happy for him too. I also think it's really interesting and powerful and moving to approach issues like Black Lives Matter within the superhero genre, and I hope that resonates with people.

Supergirl Melissa Benoist and Peta Sergeant on 'Supergirl' | Credit: The CW

I was surprised we didn't check in very much with Kara and Lena in this episode. What can you say about where their friendship goes?

I think that Kara and Lena's relationship is stronger than ever in this last season. Everything they went through in season 5, I wouldn't say it's water under the bridge, but I do think it's fortified their friendship and their sisterhood, and their alliance. I think it's such a wonderful exemplary relationship on the show of how women can lift each other up this season, and how women can disagree but then find a common ground that really solves problems in genius ways, especially when you have a Luthor, the name carries that weight, and Supergirl. Those two women together — the strength and brawn and hope of Supergirl, and the brilliance and ingenuity of Lena Luthor — they do some really exciting things together this year.

We know that Nyxly escaped the Phantom Zone. In your mind, what makes her such a compelling and dangerous foe?

I mean, she is the biggest adversary Supergirl has ever faced. What I think is so compelling in her story is that it really mirrors Kara's. Kara was sent away, but Nyxly was shunned by her father and family and sent away in a similar way as Kara was to the Phantom Zone. Although Kara was sent out of love and her parents trying to save her life, they have this similar journey and fears of abandonment. What's compelling about Nyxly is how she's handled it emotionally and what she's going to do to seek retribution or seek vindication for what she's been through, and it's very different from the way Supergirl would've handled it.

Are her Fifth Dimension imp powers what make her the biggest foe Supergirl has faced?

Yes, that is she is all-powerful because she is so similar to Mxyzptlk in that she can snap her fingers and do anything she wants — conjure anything up, send anyone away. It's this all-powerful, universal power that is the most frightening [thing] about her, especially when she's angry.

Andrea sets her sights on covering not only Supergirl, but all of the Superfriends. How does that affect Kara?

This season you're going to see Kara struggle with really balancing her alter ego [as a reporter] and the Superfriends and superheroing of it all. The question "Can you have it all?" is kind of always on the forefront of this show, but this season in particular, especially because Kara is trying to find herself and who she wants to be. Juggling Catco, especially when they're laser-focused on the Superfriends and trying to report on their happenings, is difficult, and it's going to be a real struggle for the whole season.

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

