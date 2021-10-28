"I look back on that season and the pressure that just innately was involved in all of the buildup and [this] being the first female-driven superhero show since [Lynda Carter's] Wonder Woman and I just see a young woman who I don't think knew how to cope with that or to live up to that or to even acknowledge the pressure involved. And I carried it because I had to, but a part of my journey on this show and a part of why it will always be the most formative job I'll ever have in my career is because I think I learned how to really embrace my womanhood. And I grew up with this show, essentially, because I definitely look back and see a girl that just... I won't say I was in over my head [because] I was very excited about it, but I don't think I truly recognized or understood the weight of what I was signing up for and what being a role model meant and how to carry myself. And I think I did the best I could in that time of my life, but I definitely learned more along the way how to shoulder that burden, and it's not even a burden. How to just walk through the experience with my head held high and knowing exactly what I stood for and what I wanted to convey to the world."