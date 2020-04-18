Supergirl star Jon Cryer says quarantine may have changed Lex Luthor's finale fate

Supergirl type TV Show network The CW genre Superhero Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Supergirl's plans for Lex Luthor might be in flux.

On the latest episode of PeopleTV's Couch Surfing, Lex Luthor's portrayer Jon Cryer revealed that the writers of the CW superhero series are currently rewriting parts of the season 5 finale, which they'd already started shooting before the entire industry shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This means that things may turn out differently for Lex when the season ends.

"The Supergirl folks have talked to me because we couldn't shoot our last episode. We had shot some of the last episode, and they're gonna use some of that footage, but they're writing a whole bunch of new stuff around it," Cryer tells Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike in the clip above. "Which is interesting because the way my character was thwarted now doesn't happen anymore. So I was like, 'Oh, did I not get defeated? Wait a minute, I like this!'" He adds with a laugh, "Supervillains, we relish our chance to actually not be defeated every now and then."

This is pretty emblematic of the character's excitingly twisty journey in the Arrowverse so far. Introduced in Supergirl's fourth season, Cryer's super-villain was only supposed to appear in three episodes because Warner Bros. features was still planning on doing a Superman movie that featured Lex. But plans changed once Cryer, who loved playing the part, found out that the CW was planning on adapting Crisis on Infinite Earths later that year.

"I felt like such a nerd because I wasn't originally supposed to be in [the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover], but I literally had to talk to Peter Roth, who is the head of Warner Brothers, and say, 'Hey, I heard you guys are doing Crisis on Infinite Earths and Lex Luthor's a big part of that in the comic books. So I'm just sayin' I'm here, whatever.' And that's just humiliating," he says in the clip.

Thankfully, Lex's story didn't end with "Crisis." In the wake of the massive, universe rewriting crossover, Lex's criminal past has been erased, he's now hailed as the Man of Tomorrow (something he's always wanted), and runs the DEO. When we last checked in with Supergirl, Lex was scheming to take down season 5's seemingly immortal and omnipotent big bad, the organization Leviathan.

Supergirl returns with new episodes Sunday, May 3 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

