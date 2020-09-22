Supergirl to end with upcoming sixth season

Melissa Benoist is hanging up the cape.

Supergirl will conclude with its upcoming sixth season, the CW, Warner Bros. TV, and Berlanti Productions announced Tuesday. It was not made clear whether the network canceled the show or the showrunners decided season 6 would be the end. The writing team has already started mapping out the 20-episode final season, which will begin production in Vancouver, Canada, later this month.

Debuting in October 2015, Supergirl aired on CBS in its first season, which had more of a villain-of-the-week structure and chronicled Kara Danvers' (Benoist) attempts at balancing being a superhero with working at CatCo. The series jumped over to the CW for its second season, and over the past five years has explored immigration, gun control, and other timely issues. In its fourth season, it made history by casting Nicole Maines as Dreamer, TV's first transgender superhero.

With this news, Supergirl will become the second Arrowverse series to end. Arrow, the show that started it all in 2012, concluded its eight-season run in January. However, this doesn't mean the CW is saying goodbye to the House of El completely, because Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular couple, is joining the network's lineup this winter.

Supergirl will return for its sixth and final season in 2021.

