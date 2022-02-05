Super Bowl LVI halftime show to feature ASL performers for the first time

When the Super Bowl returns to Los Angeles next week after a 29-year absence, it will notch at least one historic first: ASL performers will be featured in the big game's halftime show for the first time ever.

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show has already been majorly hyped, featuring a litany of legendary hip-hop artists such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. But it's about to get even bigger and more groundbreaking, with the addition of famed deaf musicians Warren "Wawa" Snipe and Sean Forbes.

The two artists will sign the halftime show in American Sign Language, bringing a new level of accessibility to viewers on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Their performances will consist of interpretations of the headliners' music.

"The doors to accessibility are busted wide open with something like this," Forbes recently told the Detroit Free Press. "My goal is to get out there, show what we can do, and have fun. And I want to open the door for other deaf performers."

Sean Forbes and Warren 'Wawa' Snipe Sean Forbes and Warren 'Wawa' Snipe | Credit: Jeffrey Sauger/getty ; Wawa Snipe/instagram

Snipe isn't new to the Super Bowl stage: Last year he performed the national anthem and "America the Beautiful" in ASL as part of the pregame proceedings. As an artist, Snipe is known for what he has dubbed "dip-hop," which he defines as "hip-hop through deaf eyes."

Forbes, a fellow hip-hop artist who hails from Detroit, is also renowned in his field and has produced several hit songs. In 2011, he released a music video featuring Marlee Matlin called "Let's Mambo."

Sandra Mae Frank, a deaf actress from New Amsterdam, will also join the ASL performances, though she'll be featured during the pregame signing of the national anthem and "America the Beautiful." Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem.

Super Bowl LVI will be held Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.