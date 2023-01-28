Credit: Amazon; TCL; Sony
15 epic TV deals to score ahead of the Super Bowl — up to 55 percent off

Save big on TVs from popular brands like Samsung, Sony, and more.
By Sarah Toscano January 28, 2023 at 06:00 AM EST
February is almost here, which means Super Bowl LVII is also quickly approaching. Whether you're looking forward to watching one of the biggest, most hyped-up sporting events of the year for the actual football game, the epic commercials, Rihanna's sure-to-be-spectacular Halftime Show, or for the package deal of entertainment, there are plenty of reasons to anticipate the big game this year.

And if you're looking to make the most out of your viewing experience, you may want to consider buying a new TV with top-notch picture quality while they're on sale ahead of any game-day viewing party you may be hosting.

Right now, you can find all types of TVs on sale — including models with QLED and OLED displays, more compact 42-inch TVs to more sizable 85-inch TVs, as well as Google Assistant- and Alexa-compatible models. The sale-priced TVs come from sought-after brands including LG, Samsung, and Sony, and they're all marked down at popular retailers such as Amazon, Target, and Walmart. Check out some of the discounted TVs below and score up to 55 percent on a new TV so you can watch the game on a crisp screen. 

Credit: Amazon

TV deals at Amazon

You can currently save $110 on the Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, as it's marked down to $260 right now. Some of the TV's standout features include that it can support 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Digital Plus content, and comes with Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote. The remote allows you to use voice commands to navigate your apps, change your TV's volume, ask for and receive a weather report, and much more. All you need to do is press a button on the remote and speak your TV-related command. 

The device has racked up more than 22,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who have said it's "very easy to set up and [the] picture quality is great" in reviews.

The TCL 85-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV is also on sale, 50 percent off its original price. This TV can also support 4K Ultra HD content and thanks to its HDR capabilities, the screen will bring you a viewing experience with impressive colors and brightness. One shopper noted its "picture is sharp and better than expected," while another shared, who said this is the second TCL TV they've purchased, simply shared, "I love it. Great picture, [a] really quick/responsive operating system, and the sound is excellent."

Credit: Courtesy Target

TV deals at Target

For those who are Sony fans, the 65-Inch Class X80K Series Smart Google TV is 30 percent off at Target. In addition to offering you a crisp picture with vibrant colors, the TV is also integrated with Google Assistant and has gaming optimization features for the PlayStation 5.

If a smaller size set is what you're after, you can save $500 and buy the normally-$1,400 LG 42-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart OLED TV for $900. The TV has an OLED display, so it will deliver pictures with beautiful, top-tier contrast. It also has LG's α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which will automatically optimize the audio and picture for the content you're watching. And as one shopper pointed out: "The picture is so exceptionally clear. [The] colors are bright and true."

Credit: LG

TV deals at Walmart

Over at Walmart, you can add the Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV to your cart for just under $300. Its Roku interface is straightforward and easy to navigate, and it has a gaming optimization mode. The TV is also Google Assistant- and Alexa-compatible, so you can use voice commands if you have the proper Google Assistant- or Alexa-enabled device connected. 

Typically $3,300, the Samsung 85-Inch Class Q80B QLED 4K Smart TV is marked down to  $1,998, so you can save just over $1,300. The TV offers the great brightness that comes with a QLED display, and it also has an Eye Comfort Mode, which auto-adjusts the amount of blue light it produces depending on whether it's night or day.

Take a closer look at some of the TVs that are discounted ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl below. 

Credit: SAMSUNG

Buy it! Samsung 65-Inch ClassQLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Quantum HDR, $1,597.99 (orig. $1,997.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Vizio

Buy it! Vizio 50-Inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV, $399.99 (orig. $529.99) at target.com

Credit: Samsung

Buy it! Samsung 50-Inch Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV, $498 (orig. $627.99) at walmart.com

