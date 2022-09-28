Super Bowl 2023: How to watch Rihanna's halftime show and everything else to know

Football season has arrived and every team is fighting for their chance to compete in the ultimate showdown: Super Bowl LVII, but Rihanna has already landed the coveted spot of halftime show headliner.

Read on for everything we know so far about the 2023 Super Bowl, and be sure to check back regularly as the list will be updated when new information is released.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII will be the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season, which kicked off on Sept. 8, 2022, when the previous Super Bowl winners, the L.A. Rams, went up against the Buffalo Bills. While the competing teams aren't yet known, the Big Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, with a scheduled start time of 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

State Farm Stadium State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. | Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Where will Super Bowl LVII be held?

The Super Bowl will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The host city is always chosen a few years in advance to ensure the city and stadium have enough time to prepare. Upcoming host cities include Las Vegas in 2024 and New Orleans in 2025.

How can you watch Super Bowl LVII?

The Super Bowl switches networks every year, and the 2023 game will air on FOX. For anyone without cable, FOX can also be accessed if you have a live TV subscription to streamers like Hulu, FuboTV, and YouTube TV. Additionally, FOX owns the free, ad-supported streaming platform Tubi, which carries the Fox Sports network, so there's a chance it will be streaming there too.

Who is headlining the halftime show?

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Singer Rihanna performs onstage during the 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Lionel Richie at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) Rihanna is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. | Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

Whether you like sports or not, the Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most iconic events of the year. For the 2023 game, Rihanna is scheduled to headline the show. The pop star — whose last album, Anti, came out in 2016 — previously turned down the opportunity to headline the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick after the NFL's repeated silencing of protests against police brutality. "I just couldn't be a sellout. I couldn't be an enabler. There's things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way," she told Vogue.

Later that year, the NFL entered into a partnership with Jay-Z and his Roc Nation group to "enhance the NFL's live game experiences and to amplify the league's social justice efforts."

Will there be a preshow?

Yes, every year there's a pregame analysis where football commentators look back at the season, give their predictions for the upcoming game, and talk about some of the biggest moments in Super Bowl history. However, since the game switches networks every year, there are no set hosts or formats.

There's also the yearly Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, which is set to return in 2023, but performers haven't been announced yet.

This article will continually be updated as more information is released.