Sunny Hostin says Whoopi Goldberg 'didn't like' that she revealed Whoopi farts on The View set

The fumes of Fart Gate are still igniting — even outside the set of The View.

"She didn't like it," Hostin told Cohen Monday in a follow-up interview on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live radio show.

The Summer on Sag Harbor author elaborated on the show's ongoing war with sonic phantoms, which, as EW's reported on in the recent past, has included renegade audience members, water spillages that resulted in unexplained raspberry sounds, and (allegedly) Taraji P. Henson, among other things.

The legal expert ultimately blamed fellow cohost Sara Haines and her iconic triple-mug army for the aural assault on the Hot Topics table.

"I think the way this thing started is, Sara drinks too much water on set and she has a weak bladder and so she's constantly with two or three mugs. One has seltzer water, one has hot lemon water, the other one has room temperature water," Hostin revealed, ending months of fan speculation regarding the contents of Haines' glassware.

"I really don't understand her water process, but she kept on moving them across the table and it made this farting noise. And so Whoopi, in an effort to kind of cover that up — we have coasters now — was like, 'Sorry y'all. That was me,' and I just took her at her word. I didn't know it was Sara with all the waters. She should only have one cup of water anyway. We all have one cup and Sara has three and it just turned into this big thing and so Whoopi said, 'Why did you tell everybody I fart all the time?' and I was like, 'Because you joke about farting all the time and I'm across from the table.'"

EW exclusively reported in April that the show incorporated coasters under the ladies' mugs to prevent noisy interruptions, which Goldberg stated on air often led to the women getting "blamed for dropping gas."

Hostin confirmed that she "can't smell it" when Goldberg allegedly passes gas, so she "just had no idea" that it was even happening.

Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View' Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View' | Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

"She said, 'Thanks a lot,' but, I mean, Whoopi and I are very close, so she was okay," Hostin finished. "I didn't realize it would have so much pick-up, Mr. Andy Cohen." (EW has reached out to representatives for Goldberg for more information.)

Goldberg has long been open about the fact that her stage name was inspired by the children's toy that makes fart noises.

"Here's the thing. When you're performing on stage, you never really have time to go into the bathroom and close the door. So if you get a little gassy, you've got to let it go," Goldberg — whose real name is Caryn Johnson — told the New York Times in 2006. "So people used to say to me, You are like a whoopee cushion. And that's where the name came from."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: