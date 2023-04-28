"I know her husband likes to mean-tweet about me, which is shocking, but Meghan and I have always been friendly, we remain friends," Hostin told Andy Cohen.

Sunny Hostin reacts to Meghan McCain's scathing column about The View, says she should do Real Housewives

Sunny Hostin just served Andy Cohen some tea on The View with a steaming side of expert Real Housewives casting advice.

After Cohen asked for her opinion of former View star Meghan McCain's recent Daily Mail column that heavily criticized the show, the Summer on Sag Harbor author paused to collect her thoughts before going in on her ex-colleague.

"Oh, let me take a drink. Um, what can I say? I have not read the column. I have heard about it, and our show is a wonderful place," the 54-year-old longtime cohost said. "We're the No. 1 talk show in the country, happy to say. I'm surprised that she's writing about the book. I know her husband [Ben Domenech] likes to mean-tweet about me, which is shocking, but Meghan and I have always been friendly, we remain friends, and I don't think she's doing television anymore."

Hostin then suggested that Cohen "should hire her for one of the Housewives franchises," and speculated that "she'd be great on Potomac, or any of them."

Cohen nodded in agreement as Hostin closed her statement. "I wish her well," she said. "We're really happy on the show, we're really a cohesive group, and, God bless!"

Representatives for McCain did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

McCain, the controversial conservative who regularly clashed with her fellow panelists on air, first revealed to Variety that she left the "unhinged and disorganized and rowdy" ABC talk show in 2021 after a live squabble with Joy Behar that occurred shortly after McCain returned after the birth of her daughter. She was replaced in 2022 after the show permanently hired longtime recurring cohost Ana Navarro and former Donald Trump associate Alyssa Farah Griffin to sit alongside Hostin, Behar, moderator Whoopi Goldberg, and Sara Haines for season 26.

SUNNY HOSTIN, MEGHAN MCCAIN Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain on 'The View' | Credit: Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Two years later, on April 21, McCain further reflected on her tenure at the table for the Daily Mail, writing that "there is nothing on God's green earth that could convince me to ever walk on to that set again" amid accusations of being "pushed off topics that I thought were newsworthy by show producers" and a reportedly turbulent relationship with Behar.

EW confirmed at the time that all possible Hot Topic discussion points are reviewed by all the cohosts daily, and they decide as a group — which includes the producers — those they want to include based on what will make for the best conversation. Representatives for the show did not publicly comment on McCain's column.

The View air weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC. Watch Hostin address McCain's column above.

