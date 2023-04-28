Andy Cohen prompted Hostin to play a hilarious game on Watch What Happens Live in which she very quickly revealed the answer.

The 54-year-old Summer on Sag Harbor writer and longtime View cohost played a hilarious game with Andy Cohen on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, during which the Bravo host prompted Hostin with a series of questions about her colleagues.

"Let me take my sip," Hostin said as she grabbed a cocktail. The game began with a "tie between Ana [Navarro] and Joy [Behar]" as ladies who make the shadiest comments under their breath.

Hostin then revealed that, among the group, she hates mornings the most, and that Oscar-winning moderator Whoopi Goldberg is the most generous gift-giver as well as the one she disagrees with the most — but she is also the likeliest to pick up a check when the women go out to dinner.

Cohen then sniffed out an opportunity to ask Hostin about the show's ongoing war with sonic phantoms, including mysterious fart noises that have interrupted live broadcasts over the years — enough so that, as EW exclusively reported, the show combatted the aural onslaught by implementing coasters under the hosts' mugs on the set's table.

"Who actually passes gas the most on set?" Cohen asked, to which Hostin quickly responded: "Whoopi!"

Cohen finished the game by asking who the staff likes the most (Hostin), who's the most punctual (Sara Haines), who has the "longest list of guests they refused to ever have back on the show" (Behar), and who's the "chummiest" with the camera crew (also Behar).

Hostin did not name new conservative cohost — and former Donald Trump associate — Alyssa Farah Griffin at all during the game.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC. Watch Hostin discuss Goldberg's penchant for flatulence above.

